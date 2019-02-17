Controlled explosion after Lahinch discovery

A MAN cleaning out a shed made a historical but dangerous discovery on Friday in Lahinch, coming across an old grenade which was left there.

It is understood that the shed is on the grounds of a house on Station Road, which recently changed hands.

Following the discovery Gardai were alerted, and neighbours were evacuated from their homes for a number of hours. The device was subsequently brought to the grounds of Ennistymon GAA Club, where a controlled explosion was carried out on Saturday.

Speaking to the Clare Champion, local County Councillor Bill Slattery said he had spoken to people in the Station Road area who he said had been shocked at having to leave their homes in such circumstances.