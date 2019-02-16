Defeat for Clare on Leeside

Clare have suffered their second defeat of the NHL after a 1-20 to 0-20 loss against Cork in Pairc ui Rinn.

The sides were level at the break, with Seamus Harnedy’s fortuitous goal helping the Rebels to parity.

His shot from distance deceived the Banner defence and dropped to the net.

It came after a strong start from Clare with John Conlon (2), Diarmuid Ryan, Tony Kelly and Ian Galvin all on target to see the Banner lead 0-5 to 0-2 after the opening quarter.

Clare responded well to the goal, with a Peter Duggan free and another from Ryan steading the ship, but indiscipline was routinely punished, with Patrick Horgan converting 0-5 from placed balls in the opening period, along with one from play.

The sides traded scores in the second half and were level on nine different occasions, before Cork stretched 1-18 to 0-19 clear inside the closing minutes.

Tony Kelly hit his sixth point to cut the gap to one, but the Rebels finished strongest to take the points, as Horgan finished with a tally of 0-15 from frees.

Clare: Keith Hogan; Rory Hayes, David McInerney, Jack Browne; Cathal Malone, Conor Cleary, David Fitzgerald; Shane Golden, Colm Galvin; Peter Duggan, Tony Kelly, Diarmuid Ryan; Ian Galvin, John Conlon, Podge Collins.