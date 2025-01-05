House prices on the rise in Clare

THE median property price in Clare was €267,750 in October, according to the Central Statistics Office.

Median figures are available for two Eircode areas in the county and the figure in the Kilrush area was €205,000, with it being €270,000 in the Ennis area.

According to the CSO there were filings for 95 dwellings in Clare during October, with 23 of these being to first time buyers who intended to live in the house themselves. Another 57 were to owner occupiers who had previously purchased a property, while 15 were sold to non-occupiers.

The CSO said that around the country property prices are on the rise.

“Residential property prices of new dwellings in the third quarter of 2024 were 6.4% higher than in the corresponding quarter of 2023. This compares with an increase of 7.4% in the year to the second quarter of 2024, and an increase of 10.4% in the four quarters to Q3 of 2023.

“Prices of existing dwellings in the third quarter of 2024 were 11.0% higher than in the corresponding quarter of 2023. This compares with an increase of 8.8% in the year to the second quarter of 2024, and a decrease of 0.9% in the four quarters to Quarter 3 of 2023.”

CSO statistician Niall Corkery said, “In the 12 months to October 2024, house prices in Dublin rose by 10.9% while apartment prices increased by 8.4%. The highest house price growth in Dublin was in Dublin City at 12.6% while Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown saw a rise of 8.1%.

“Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 9.4% and apartment prices increased by 5.9%. The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the Border (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, and Sligo) at 14.4%, while at the other end of the scale, the Mid-East (Kildare, Louth, Meath, and Wicklow) saw a 7.5% rise.

“In October 2024, 4,881 dwelling purchases by households at market prices were filed with the Revenue Commissioners, an increase of 6.0% when compared with the 4,604 purchases in October 2023.

“Households paid a median or mid-point price of €350,000 for a residential property in the 12 months to October 2024. The lowest median price paid for a dwelling was €179,000 in Leitrim, while the highest was €645,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.”