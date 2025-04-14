Gardaí think Emer’s killer is still alive

An Garda Síochána have renewed their appeal for information about the murder of Clare woman Emer O Loughlin and are asking the public if they have any piece of information which they feel might be relevant to this investigation to make contact with them.

The 23-year-old art student was murdered in a mobile home at Ballybornagh in Tubber on April 8, 2005, 20 years ago this week.

Her family, including her sister Pam, have been campaigning for years for Emer’s killer to be brought to justice. The chief suspect in the case, John Griffin, has not been seen since 2005, when his clothes were found close to a cliff on Inis Mór, in what Gardaí believe was an attempt to fake his own death.

“Investigating gardaí are hopeful that the public can assist with efforts to trace John Griffin, formerly of the Mervue area of Galway City. The last confirmed sighting of him was on the Aran Island of Inis Mór,” said a garda spokesperson.

“Gardaí believe that John Griffin may have information that will assist them and are eager to interview him as part of the investigation.

“This year is the 20th year since Emer’s death and her family are still struggling to come to terms with her loss and are asking for your assistance in order to bring them closure. If you believe you maybe in a position to bring closure and get justice for them, gardaí would like to hear from you. Have you seen or spoken to John Griffin, also known as ‘Fozzie’, at the time or in the intervening years? Do you know the current whereabouts of John Griffin?

“Be assured you will be treated with sensitivity and compassion by the investigation team. Investigating Gardaí believe that John Griffin is still alive and at the time of his disappearance, he was assisted by a person or persons unknown in leaving the island of Inis Mór.

“Gardaí have never received a Missing Person report in respect of John Griffin. Extensive searches were conducted along the coastline following the finding of his clothing, however he has never been sighted nor has his body ever been recovered.”

Speaking to The Clare Champion last week, Pam said that the tragic loss of Emer has had a massive effect on her life and the life of her family.

“It is difficult thinking about it. She was only 23-years-old, she had her whole life ahead of her. You sometimes wonder would she have had kids, would I be an auntie? It was a criminal waste of a life. It has had a huge effect on me personally and the rest of the family,” said Pam.

John Griffin is described as being 180cm or 5ft 11inches in height, and now 57 years of age. He is of a slight build and bald on the top of his head.

Anyone with information can contact Gort Garda Station on 091 636400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.