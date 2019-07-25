Garry Appointed Manager Of Naomh Eoin / O’Curry’s For 2019 Clare SFC

The final management team for the 2019 Clare senior football championship has been confirmed.

Former Clare minor and U-21 manager Joe Garry has been appointed to take charge of the Naomh Eoin-O’Curry’s group team. The Cooraclare clubman previously led the Banner to victory over Kerry in the Munster U-21 championship in 2007 and was part of the Sky Blue’s side that won Jack Daly in 1997.

He is joined on the backroom team by Kilkee native Dermot Galvin, who is also part of the O’Curry’s management for their intermediate campaign. It’s understood that at least one more high-profile name will be added to the management set-up before the championship.

The pensinsula based side are drawn in Group One for the senior championship where they will take on defending champions St Joseph’s Miltown along with the two most recent intermediate champions in the form of Kilrush and Kilmihil.