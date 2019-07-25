Division Three And Division Four League Football Titles On The Line

There are two more football league titles up for grabs this weekend.

Division Three Football Final Preview: Shannon Gaels v Kilrush

With promotion to the Garry Cup already secured for both these sides, silverware is the bonus prize on offer as the starting line for the championship starts to move into clear focus. It is the intermediate side who topped the Division Three standings with Shannon Gaels taking down their senior opponents by the minimum when they met in the final round.

The result put the Gaels straight into the final and sent Kilrush head-first into a semi-final showdown with Naomh Eoin. That proved to be a contest which went all the way before the Shams left Cross with the win, and that more recent experience could prove crucial in this tie. The availability in recent weeks of county duo Gearoid O’Brien and Stephen Ryan will be a major bonus for Kilrush, and they will want to hit the ground running ahead of their return to the Clare senior football championship in a few weeks time.

Shannon Gaels will also have their county man Darragh Bohannon back at full tilt and he will be well supported by the likes of Matthew Reidy, Niall Ellis and Michael O’Donoghue. The Labasheeda based side will be hoping to build up a head of steam before their intermediate campaign where games against O’Curry’s and Kilkee await in the group stages.

Both sides will be more concerned about performance rather than result in this one, but the greater firepower for the Shams might just make the difference.

Division Four Football Final Preview; Ennistymon (2) v St Senan’s Kilkee

The Division Four title is also on the line this weekend when Ennistymon’s second string go up against St Senan’s Kilkee. It was the North Clare men who came out on top when they met in the group stages but with the championship around the corner the Seasider’s will have stepped up their preparations since then. The word coming from the west is that all the big guns have returned with a derby showdown against O’Curry’s first up in their intermediate campaign. They will be eager to hit that game with confidence, and while they will meet some resistance from the North Clare men, they should come out on top.