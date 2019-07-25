Mid West hosting of Ryder Cup a ‘phenomenal achievement.’

SHANNON Group, which operates Shannon Airport, Shannon Heritage and Shannon Commercial Properties, has said that the hosting of The Ryder Cup in Adare Manor will be the single most important event ever for promotion of the region.

Welcoming Government’s commitment on a licence that will pave the way for the 2026 event to be hosted at the stunning venue, Shannon Group Acting CEO Mary Considine said that in terms of global events, hosting The Ryder Cup cannot be surpassed for the region.

“To secure one of the biggest and most prestigious sporting events in the world is not just a phenomenal achievement for Adare Manor but an incredible boost for this region. The beauty of this is that it’s not just the event itself in 2026 but it is the build-up, starting from today, that will shine a spotlight on the incredible offering that Adare Manor and this region has.

“It doesn’t get better than this for the region. It is huge validation of everything that JP McManus, Noreen and their team have done at Adare Manor. They had the courage and conviction to invest hugely in something very, very special in the expectation that it would deliver for not just Adare Manor but the region and as of today it is about to, at a level that we could only have dreamed of. This will put the region, which is already famed worldwide for golf and tourism, on the map like never before.”

Referencing the specific impact on Shannon Group and the wider region, she said: “Between Shannon Airport and Shannon Heritage, this is huge for Shannon Group. Shannon Airport is the gateway airport for the region and anyone at Shannon during the summer, not least during the recent and hugely successful Irish Open in Lahinch, would see how busy we are with golfing tourists here, many of whom come here for Adare Manor specifically as well. On the corporate jet front alone, Shannon is known as one of the best airports in Europe and we expect a major spike in that traffic from The Ryder Cup.