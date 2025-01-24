Flights resume at Shannon Airport

Flights have resumed at Shannon Airport following delays and cancellations caused by Storm Éowyn, which at its peak saw winds gust to 137 kilometres per hour.

The first flight from Stansted landed at 11:04 am this morning and departed back to Stansted at 11:45 am. This was followed by a flight from Fuerteventura which landed at 11:50 am and is scheduled to depart for Birmingham at 12:40 pm.

A spokesperson for Shannon Airport confirmed that the airport is now operating a full, normal schedule. Passengers whose morning flights were cancelled are advised to contact their airlines. Additionally, passengers travelling to the airport this afternoon should also refer to their airlines for updates. Travellers are urged to exercise extreme caution due to the conditions left in the wake of Storm Éowyn.

“We deeply appreciate our passengers’ understanding and patience during the storm. Ensuring passenger and staff safety has been our top priority at all times. We are delighted to resume our full schedule of flights and look forward to welcoming our passengers,” said the spokesperson.

For further information, please visit Shannon Airport’s social media channels.