Fine Gael history as new Dev puts down roots

“A night that changed the course of history,” were the words that sprang to mind for longtime Fianna Fáil activist in Clare, Mike McTigue when he recalled a famous gathering of the ‘Soldiers of Destiny’ in Ennis 42 years ago.

It was the day and night of October 17, 1982. All the big names in Fianna Fáil were there – from Taoiseach Charlie Haughey down. “Virtually every member of the Cabinet and those of junior ministerial rank turned out,” wrote Tommy Browne in The Irish Press.

“Among the attendance also were two of the 22 deputies who publicly expressed no confidence in Mr Haughey 12 days ago, Sylvester Barrett and Des O’Malley.”

They had come to the county capital to pay homage to the ‘Chief’ and founding father of the party Eamon de Valera.

