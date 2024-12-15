File for DPP in Nugent case

THE exhumation of a former Sixmilebridge banqueting manager, who died in unexplained circumstances 40 years ago, has helped a new Garda investigation, according to Inspector David Finnerty.

In an interview with The Clare Champion, Inspector Finnerty outlined the recent exhumation of Patrick Nugent was one of the investigative strategies Gardaí needed to pursue and would be forming part of their file, which will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Asked what timeframe Gardaí expect to complete this file, Inspector Finnerty was unable to provide a precise timeline as Gardaí are involved in what he described as an “evolving” investigation.

“It is a priority for the cold case unit here in Clare to get it pursued, completed and brought to a conclusion. The Nugent family deserves answers to the questions they have posed,” he said.

“The Nugent family has been very engaging with Gardaí, allowing us the time to carry out this fresh investigation into all circumstances that led to Patrick Nugent’s death. This investigation is still ongoing.

“The investigation involves a local team in Clare, supported by a national unit and it is overseen by a Cold Case Unit in Dublin. Resources from my point of view aren’t an issue.”

He confirmed Gardaí hope to conclude this extensive investigation as quickly as possible. Asked if the forensic analysis completed after Mr Nugent’s exhumation has proved beneficial, Inspector Finnerty said this would form part of their investigative strategy, which he couldn’t discuss in detail but would be sent to the DPP.

Inspector Finnerty confirmed a number of people came forward for interviews following the Gardai’s recent public appeal for information.

“We are very happy with the media appeal and the traction we got from members of the public,” he said.

“Again, I would re-emphasis if there are any members of the public who has information, regardless of whether they feel it is relevant or not, to come forward and speak to the Cold Case Unit in Shannon or contact any Garda Station.”

While Inspector Finnerty wasn’t in a position to confirm the number of people who came forward for interview after the Garda appeal, he confirmed this appeal served its purpose.

“The Nugent family, Patrick’s brothers, Martin and John are at the forefront of my mind. For Gardaí to get answers to the questions they have asked and to bring this to a conclusion, I would urge any member of the public who hasn’t contacted us to come forward in the strictest of confidence.

“It is up to Gardaí to decide whether any new information from any member of the public is relevant or not,” he said.

Following forensic tests, Mr Nugent’s remains were buried again approximately one week after his exhumation was completed.

Prayers were recited by Sixmilebridge Co-PP Damien Nolan during a dignified and respectful ceremony attended by family members of the deceased.

A family spokesperson said the family has been briefed by Gardaí on the different stages of this new investigation over the last 12 months.

Gardaí are hoping advances in investigation methods, a new post-mortem examination,and fresh interviews with more than 100 witnesses will bring new information to light.

Patrick Nugent, 23, died in the early hours of February 11, 1984 after he was found lying on the ground in a car park at Bunratty Folk Park.

Mr Nugent was working as a banqueting manager at a party in the tourist hot spot the previous evening. Last January, an incident room was set up in Shannon Garda Station as part of a new review about the circumstances that led to Mr Nugent’s death almost 40 years ago.

Following consultation with the State Pathologists Office and Forensic Science Ireland the remains of Patrick Nugent were exhumed last September.

Gardaí confirmed at the time this sensitive operation would be carried out expeditiously and respectfully. A Forensic Anthropologist, Dr Laureen Buckley assisted with this exhumation.

Dr Hedi Okkers, Assistant State Pathologist carried out a formal State post- mortem. It is hoped that advances in technology and investigative techniques will progress this investigation 40 years later.