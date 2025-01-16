Council calls foul on GAA’s ticket charges

Clare County Council has become the first local authority nationally to request the GAA to axe the ticket charge for under 16s at national league games.

As part of a new policy introduced by the association before Christmas, the ticket can be only purchased in conjunction with an adult ticket.

In December, Croke Park confirmed juveniles will be charged €5 entry to Division 1 and 2 football and Division 1A and 1B hurling fixtures in the coming season.

It also stipulated that admission must be purchased along with an adult ticket.

