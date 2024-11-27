Could Michael Leahy (IFP) take a seat in Clare?



Róisín Garvey (GP), Eddie Punch (II), Rita McInerney (FF) and Michael Leahy (IFP) have all been put forward as candidates to win the fourth seat in Clare in the general election by a panel of experts on The Clare Champion’s new podcast, In The Frying Pan.

The first episode of the podcast sees election aficionado Angela Coll (FF), former councillor Liam Grant (GP) and Joe Woulfe (Ind) discuss the likely result of the general election in Clare.

While the panel broadly agreed that Fianna Fáil would take two seats, likely going to Deputy Cathal Crowe and Senator Timmy Dooley, and that Fine Gael would take one seat, likely going to Joe Cooney, there was no agreement on who might win the final seat.

Joe Woulfe has been canvassing for Kevin Hassett (Ind) and Matthew Moroney (Ind), and believes that both will do well, but says that Michael Leahy could be the surprise of the election.

“If I was really going to go for a wild choice, then Michael Leahy,” he said. “If there is a movement towards the right and people are thinking about what Ireland is, thinking that we are getting too soft and too lefty, then we could vote a bit righty. Well, maybe more than a bit righty.”

Liam Grant, who narrowly lost his seat in North Clare in the recent local election, believes that Róisín Garvey or Eddie Punch will take the final seat.

“I have to go for Róisín, I have to back the horse,” said Liam Grant.

“She needs a big North Clare vote, which she got last time.”