Anthony's Arctic adventure

Anthony Galvin.
Jessica Quinn
By Jessica Quinn
TEMPERATURES may be rising again in Clare, but one Ennis man is this week braving the icy cold for a once-in-a lifetime Arctic adventure while raising money for charity.

Anthony Galvin has jetted off to northern Scandinavia where he has joined a small group of intrepid adventurers taking part in the Sightsavers ‘First Light for Sight’ expedition.

Since arriving he and the rest of the group have been training in Arctic survival skills, snowshoeing, sled pulling and skiing ahead of setting off on a trek on Wednesday in -20°c to a remote mountain cabin where they will watch the region’s first sunrise of the new year.

