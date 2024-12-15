All-Ireland just a step too Sars for Truagh

All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Championship Final

Sarsfields (Galway) 1-17 Truagh Clonlara 0-06

Experience unquestionably told as Sarsfields ended Truagh Clonlara’s historic journey and soared to a four All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie crown in six years in Croke Park, writes Eoin Brennan.

A 21st minute Siobhan McGrath goal put the Galway kingpins in the driving seat and they would never look back over their shoulders from there as they utilised their winning knowhow to keep the scoreboard ticking and force Truagh into submission.

The Clare and Munster champions were not short of possession but appeared nervy on the ball in contrast to a far slicker Sarsfields side who were contesting their sixth All-Ireland decider in Croke Park and eighth national final in nine years.

Siobhan and Niamh McGrath were their guiding lights as Sars led for the final 50 minutes of the tie. Hannah Horgan, Sinead Ryan, Laura Foley, Louise Egan, Roisin Begley and Eimear Kelly provided the greatest resistance and were tireless throughout but while it was a long way back from a 1-9 to 0-4 half-time deficit, Truagh performed much more true to form in the second period albeit that the scores never matched their endeavour.

In what was their eleventh match of an unforgettable season, Truagh Clonlara will understandably be licking their wounds over the next week or two but in time will reflect on a unprecedented season of highs that should be celebrated over a well-earned winter break.

Leah Hawes of Truagh-Clonlara is consoled following their All-Ireland Club Camogie Final at Croke Park. Photograph by John Kelly Aine O Loughlin, Rebecca Foley and Eimear Kelly of Truagh-Clonlara are all clearly disappointed following their All-Ireland Club Camogie Final at Croke Park. Photograph by John Kelly Aine O Loughlin, Rebecca Foley and Eimear Kelly are all clearly disappointed following their All-Ireland Club Camogie Final at Croke Park. Photograph by John Kelly Leah Hawes of Truagh-Clonlara is clearly disappointed following their All-Ireland Club Camogie Final at Croke Park. Photograph by John Kelly Kate Gallagher of Sarsfields in action against Joanne Egan of Truagh-Clonlara during their All-Ireland Club Camogie Final at Croke Park. Photograph by John Kelly Niamh Ryan of Truagh-Clonlara in action against Niamh Mc Grath of Sarsfields during their All-Ireland Club Camogie Final at Croke Park. Photograph by John Kelly Michelle Powell of Truagh-Clonlara in action against Siobhan Mc Grath of Sarsfields during their All-Ireland Club Camogie Final at Croke Park. Photograph by John Kelly Hannah Horgan of Truagh-Clonlara in action against Niamh Mc Grath of Sarsfields during their All-Ireland Club Camogie Final at Croke Park. Photograph by John Kelly Eimear Kelly of Truagh-Clonlara in action against Laura Ward of Sarsfields during their All-Ireland Club Camogie Final at Croke Park. Photograph by John Kelly Joanne Daly of Sarsfields in action against Aine O Loughlin of Truagh-Clonlara during their All-Ireland Club Camogie Final at Croke Park. Photograph by John Kelly Roisin Begley of Truagh-Clonlara in action against Laura Ward of Sarsfields during their All-Ireland Club Camogie Final at Croke Park. Photograph by John Kelly Rebecca Foley of Truagh-Clonlara in action against Joanne Daly of Sarsfields during their All-Ireland Club Camogie Final at Croke Park. Photograph by John Kelly Joanne Egan of Truagh-Clonlara in action against Laura Ward of Sarsfields during their All-Ireland Club Camogie Final at Croke Park. Photograph by John Kelly Eimear Kelly of Truagh-Clonlara in action against Laura Ward of Sarsfields during their All-Ireland Club Camogie Final at Croke Park. Photograph by John Kelly Louise Egan of Truagh-Clonlara in action against Joanne Daly of Sarsfields during their All-Ireland Club Camogie Final at Croke Park. Photograph by John Kelly Aoibhinn Marren of Truagh-Clonlara in action against Niamh Mc Grath of Sarsfields during their All-Ireland Club Camogie Final at Croke Park. Photograph by John Kelly Roisin Begley of Truagh-Clonlara in action against Tara Kenny of Sarsfields during their All-Ireland Club Camogie Final at Croke Park. Photograph by John Kelly Dark clouds gather over the stadium during the All-Ireland Club Camogie Final at Croke Park. Photograph by John Kelly Eimear Kelly of Truagh-Clonlara in action against Laura Ward of Sarsfields during their All-Ireland Club Camogie Final at Croke Park. Photograph by John Kelly Roisin Begley of Truagh-Clonlara in action against Clodagh Mc Grath and Maria Cooney of Sarsfields during their All-Ireland Club Camogie Final at Croke Park. Photograph by John Kelly Truagh Clonlara in the line-up before their All-Ireland Club Camogie Final at Croke Park. Photograph by John Kelly Truagh-Clonlara joint captain Laura Foley drives the ball upfield past Gailltír’s Alannah O’Sullivan. Photograph by Eugene McCafferty

Sarsfields: Laura Glynn; Maria Cooney, Laura Ward, Kate Gallagher; Joanne Daly, Tara Kenny, Réitseal Kelly; Clodagh McGrath, Niamh McGrath; Klara Donohue, Orlaith McGrath, Sarah Spellman; Caoimhe Kelly, Siobhan McGrath, Cora Kenny

Subs: Rachel Murray for C. Kenny (48), Laoise McGrath for Donohue (51), Ciara McGrath for C. Kelly (54), Cliona Cahalan for S. McGrath (60), Ciara Kyne for Ward (60)

Scorers: Siobhan McGrath (1-7, 2f); Niamh McGrath (0-6, 3f, 1’45); Klara Donohue, Cora Kenny (0-2 each); Laoise McGrath, Rachel Murray (0-1 each)

Truagh Clonlara: Sophie Cullen; Sinead Hogg, Michelle Powell, Sinead Ryan; Ellen Horgan, Laura Foley, Louise Egan; Eimear Begley, Aoibhin Marren; Joanne Egan, Roisin Begley, Hannah Horgan; Aine O’Loughlin, Eimear Kelly, Becky Foley

Subs: Niamh Ryan for J. Egan (HT), Leah Hawes for Hogg (47), Egan for Marren (51, inj), Marren for B. Foley (57), Lauren Slater for S. Ryan (62), Taylor Morris for Marren (62)

Scorers: Aine O’Loughlin (0-2f); Eimear Kelly, Hannah Horgan, Roisin Begley, Niamh Ryan (0-1 each)

Referee: Justin Heffernan (Wexford)