A year to remember for Tara

TIPPERARY Rose Tara Brady will never forget all the people she met and the enjoyable experiences she had participating in various national and international events during 2024.

In 2023, Ms Brady entered the Clare Rose competition following encouragement from her uncle, Eddie O’Gorman, Killaloe.

On March 24, 2024, the talented step dancer recalled she was “shocked and delighted” when she was announced as the overall winner at the Tipperary Rose Selection Convention at the Anner Hotel, Thurles.

The Cailíní Lua band member beat off stiff competition from 20 other girls from the four corners of the county to receive the Tipperary Rose accolade for a two-year period.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE