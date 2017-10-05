West Clare Man Facing Trial Over Fatal Inagh Crash

A 60-year-old West Clare man has appeared in court this week charged with dangerous driving causing the death of three-year-old Estlin Wall in Inagh earlier this year.

Senan O’Flaherty, with an address at Lower Gowerhass, Cooraclare appeared before Ennis District Court on Wednesday. He is charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Estlin Wall at Ballyea South, Inagh on March 15, 2017.

The substance of the charge alleges that the defendant drove in a manner, including speed, which, having regard to the circumstances of the case, was dangerous to the public thereby, causing the death of Estlin Wall.

Garda Ruth O’Sullivan gave evidence of arresting Mr O’Flaherty at 9.45pm on Monday, September 30 at his address.

She said he made no reply after caution in respect of the single charge of dangerous driving causing death.

Solicitor Joe Chambers, representing the defendant in court, said he did not have an application for free legal aid.

Inspector Tom Kennedy, prosecuting, outlined that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the case proceed on indictment to the Circuit Criminal Court for trial.

He said a Book of Evidence would be required in the matter and requested an adjournment to facilitate this.

Judge Patrick Durcan, presiding, adjourned the case to December 13 next and granted an application to extend time to serve the Book of Evidence in the case.

It is expected that the book will be served on the accused on that date Estlin Luna Wall was the daughter of Amy Dutil Wall and Vincent Wall from Ennistymon and was a sister to Mannix. She died just 11 days shy of her fourth birthday.

Her dad, Vincent, is the brother of Steve and Joe Wall of the band The Stunning. He was also in the car on the day she was killed.

The family, who run a framing business in Ennistymon, made the decision to donate Estlin’s organs before taking her off life support a number of days after the crash.

Arising from the tragedy, Steve Wall set up an online fund to help the family and it received a significant amount of support, with more than €70,000 raised for the family. Donations above this were made to Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

In memory of Estlin, her former créche, Inagh Ark Childcare, planted a pink cherry blossom tree. They said when they look at it, they will recall Estlin as “the most beautiful girl with curly fair hair”, “funny, witty, playful and loveable. She had a heart of gold and the most infectious smile”.