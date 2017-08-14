Hurling pairings finalised

The draws for round 3 in the senior and intermediate hurling championships plus the relegation play offs in both grades were made this Monday evening and the games will take place on Saturday and Sunday week (August 26/27) as will the quarter finals in the junior B hurling championship, the draws for which were also made at a meeting in Clare GAA headquarters in Clareabbey.

Defending senior hurling champions Ballyea will take on O’Callaghans Mills as eight teams battle it out for the remaining four quarter final places. Already through to the last eight are Sixmilebridge, Clonlara, Newmarket and Eire Og

The pairings are;

Senior Hurling; Whitegate v Clooney-Quin; Ballyea v O’C. Mills; St. Josephs v Cratloe; Inagh-Kilnamona v Tulla

Senior relegation play off; Feakle v Wolfe Tones; Crusheen v Clarecastle

Intermediate hurling; Corofin v Tubber; Smith O’Briens v Cratloe; Clarecastle v Newmarket; Ruan v Sixmilebridge 1.

Intermediate relegation; Killanena v Inagh-Kilnamona; Clonlara v Sixmilebridge 2;

Junior B hurling quarter finals; Tubber v Wolfe Tones; Feakle v Kilmaley; Tulla v Inagh-Kilnamona; Whitegate v Newmarket

By Seamus Hayes