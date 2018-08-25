Half a Century at BrookLodge

Keep it to yourself but one of my humans recently celebrated his 50th birthday. That’s ancient – around seven in dog years. Seeing as he’s always so good to me and looks after me so well, I decided to do something nice for him.

I checked my bone account to see what it could stand and thanks to the excellent Bone/Euro exchange rate, on account of Brexit worries, I found that I could manage a few nights in BrookLodge in County Wicklow.

It’s one of my favourite places as I get to look at the hens, chickens and geese that roam the grounds. My humans love it for the peace and tranquillity, not to mention the organic food for which it’s renowned.

There’s a further attraction – the two resident dogs, my pals, Oscar and George, who are always good for a laugh and a chat.

It was late afternoon when we arrived so after checking in with my American Pawxpress card, there was just time for my humans to have a quick swim before they headed for the Italian Armento restaurant. Dogs aren’t allowed here so I had to wait in the room with treats and the radio for company but when I heard about the Beef Ragu on the menu I could almost taste it myself. At least if I was perched under the table I could have begged for scraps.

The following day was the big birthday itself and we had a wonderful time doing absolutely nothing – mainly lazing around on the balcony enjoying the August sunshine.

My humans went off to the spa in the morning. I had booked them a facial and a dry flotation therapy. The flotation thing sounded good – being wrapped up for an hour in a warm water bed sounds like what I do every day when I go for a snooze. It would suit me down to the ground.

The birthday dinner that night was at the organic Strawberry Tree restaurant and again, I wasn’t allowed to come in. I’ll have to have a word with Oscar and George and see what they can do about that.

The following day, our last full day at BrookLodge, we went for a gentle walk in the afternoon and that evening, I finally met Oscar at reception for our chat. We went into the bar where Niall, the Australian bartender, came out with treats for me and some nice cocktails for my humans. It was the perfect end to our break.

If you’re going, book early to ensure you get one of the few dog-friendly rooms. You should also consider visiting during the open air Food Market, which takes place on the first Sunday of the month.

Happy travelling and Happy Birthday.