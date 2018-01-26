Strong Clare team for NHL opener

Clare Senior Hurling Joint Managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor have named their starting 15 to face Tipperary in the Round 1 of the National Hurling League at Cusack Park in Ennis at 2.00pm on Sunday.

The team is:

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

3. Conor Cleary (St Josephs Miltown)

4. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)

5. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

6. David McInerney (Tulla)

7. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

11. John Conlon (Clonlara)

12. David Reidy (Éire Óg Inis)

13. Shane O Donnell (Éire Óg Inis)

14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

15. Conor McGrath (Cratloe)

SUBSTITUTES:

16. Ronan Taaffe (Tubber)

17. Mikey O’Malley (Kilmaley)

18. Gearoid O’Connell (Ballyea)

19. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)

20. Daragh Corry (Tulla)

21. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

22. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)

23. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

24. Cathal O’Connell (Clonlara)

25. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

26. Mikey O’Neill (Kilmaley)

Referee: Alan Kelly (Galway)