Update: Storm Hannah hitting Clare

AT 10.30pm tonight, Storm Hannah is still hitting Clare hard.

Shannon Airport has seen flights cancelled, while the Ryanair flight from East Midlands in the UK, which was due to land at 8.45pm, had to divert to Dublin, such were the weather conditions.

The fire service in the Shannon area is working to remove a number of fallen trees and debris on roads, while units in Scariff, Killaloe and Kilrush have also been deployed to keep roads clear. Although a tree has fallen on the N67 near Crags Bridge, two miles from Lahinch, personnel are not in a position to remove it at the current time.

Power outages have been reported in the west of the county, at locations including Quilty, Tullabrack and Miltown, while a wind speed of 153 kilometres per hour was recorded at Moneypoint.

The public are asked to remain indoors and avoid travel until after the storm has cleared.