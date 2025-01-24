Uisce Éireann working to restore water supply to customers supplied by Ballymacraven Treatment Plant in North Clare

Uisce Éireann is working to address supply interruptions to impacted customers across County Clare following Storm Éowyn. Repair crews have commenced restoration works in areas where the status red weather warning has been lifted. Our priority is the provision of clean safe drinking water to communities and the safety of water services staff who work to make that happen.

Storm Éowyn has led to power issues at the Ballymacraven Water Treatment Plant in North Clare. The Ballymacraven Water Treatment Plant supplies drinking water to the communities of Kilfenora, Lisdoonvarna, Fanore, Doolin, Ballyvaughan and surrounding areas. Customers in the impacted areas are expected to experience reduced water pressure or loss of supply. Updates on local supply issues will be provided on the Uisce Éireann website, www.water.ie, as they become available.

Darragh Conneely, Water Operations Lead with Uisce Éireann said, “This is an unprecedented storm event following which we are still assessing the full extent of the disruption to supplies. We understand how disruptive unplanned outages are and we ask for the public’s continued patience as crews work to restore supply to impacted areas. We would like to thank all those who are supporting our efforts to restore normal water supplies including the National Emergency Co-ordination Group, local authorities, the ESB, Civil Defence and other agencies.

Customers are being urged to conserve water where possible to protect supply while outages are being resolved. There are some simple steps people can take to conserve their water, such as avoiding the use of water-intensive appliances during this time. To learn more about conserving water, visit www.water.ie/conserve.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. As per best practice, most homes and businesses will have on-site water storage to provide a backup source of water for sanitation purposes.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of water.ie

Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at the text alerts page.