The Champion Report-The first edition of our new current affairs podcast.

In the first edition of our new current affairs podcast The Champion Report, Carol Byrne and Owen Ryan discuss the inquest into the death of Gerard Tubridy, why Shannon Airport is being left behind and the sky high prices being sought for Lahinch accommodation during the Irish Open.
