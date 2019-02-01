Shannon jobs at risk

JOBS are at risk at Shannon IT company Avocent today.

The company is a subsidiary of Vertiv, and in a statement it said, “Vertiv has notified the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection that we are considering staffing changes at our Shannon site. We are keeping our employees and customers informed. This is part of our efforts to deliver our products and services to our customers in the most effective and affordable way possible.”

According to its accounts, Avocent International Designated Activity Company employed 84 people in the year to September 30, 2017. It had an after tax profit of US$6.4 million.

Owen Ryan