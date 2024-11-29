Tesco opens new Shannon store

TESCO opened its new store at Shannon Town Centre on Friday, which the retailer says will see the creation of 44 jobs.

Geoff Byrne, Chief Operating Officer of Tesco Ireland, said: “Our new store opening in Shannon today marks our 10th Tesco store opening in Ireland this year. Our investment here, along with in existing stores at Shannon Banks, Ennis and Kilrush, means we have a strong presence across the county to offer the very best of Tesco quality, affordability, and shopping experience to customers.”

Store Manager Louise Fahey added, “This is a significant day for me and my brilliant team. We have worked incredibly hard to prepare for this opening, and we can’t wait to welcome, and get to know, our customers. We know there is great excitement in the area about the new store, and we hope everyone will be pleased with what we have to offer.”

Jim Fogerty became the first person to cast their vote in the first round of the Community Fund linked to the new store.

Three local community groups will benefit from the Tesco Community Fund, which aims to make a positive impact in the area These groups include Shannon Family Resource Centre, Shannon Athletics Club, and Shannon Active Retirement. Shannon Family Resource Centre will also benefit from this year’s Christmas Food Collection. Taking place from Nov 29th to Dec 1st, customers are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items to benefit local Family Resource Centres and community groups providing support to families in the local community.