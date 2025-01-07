Over 2.1 million passengers at Shannon in 2024

ON Tuesday the Shannon Airport Group revealed its pasenger numbers for 2024 had exceeded 2.1 million, up over 7% on the previous year.

It was Shannon’s best performance since 2009, with 33 routes to 11 countries, while Delta returning to serve New York JFK, along with additional frequency on other routes.

Shannon offered more than 200,000 additional seats during the year, while a direct flight to Madeira has been announced for next summer.

Commenting on the results, Mary Considine, CEO, The Shannon Airport Group said it had been a very positive year, while she called on the next Goverment to support airport away from the capital. “2024 has been marked by significant milestones, new partnerships, and continued excellence in customer service and I am proud of our Group’s achievements.

“Aviation is crucial for Ireland’s economic future, creating high-quality jobs and enabling global trade, investment, and tourism. Shannon Airport’s strong performance in 2024 highlights its potential to further stimulate the national economy. We urge the new Government to urgently develop a new national aviation policy prioritising sustainable growth across all state airports, by fully utilising capacity in the regions, reducing reliance on Dublin airport and ensuring Shannon Airport’s permanent inclusion in the Regional Airports Programme to support national growth.”

The Shannon Airport Business Park owned and managed by the Group is home to over 300 companies employing over 10,000 people, illustrating its success as a preferred location for FDI and indigenous companies.

Projects there costing €30 million will commence or progress in 2025 including two new R&D engineering/manufacturing units totalling 103,000 square feet. Plans are also in place for the development of a new 40,000 sq ft R&D unit expected to commence in late 2025. In addition, the airport will continue with the modernisation of the airport terminal, focusing on creating a more efficient modern airport while enhancing the overall travel experience for our passengers.

The Group has commenced work on a 1.2-megawatt solar PV farm, the first PV farm to be developed on an airfield in Ireland. This project will be completed by summer 2025 and once operational will deliver between 15-20 per cent of the Airport’s electricity requirement.

Ms Considine expressed confidence about 2025. “We are proud of our significant contribution to both the regional and national economy. Through our airport and commercial property activities we create an environment that drives economic growth.

“The year ahead promises to be positive and full of opportunities as we remain dedicated to enhancing the passenger experience, expanding our route network, and continuing our investments in airport transformation and sustainability initiatives. Customer care will continue to be at the core of everything we do across the Group in 2025. We sincerely thank our passengers, partners, and our people for their unwavering support and dedication,” she concluded.