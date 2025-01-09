Óisín Donnellan in Tír na nÓg

When Feakle won the county title in 1988 the medal presentation took place in Smyth’s Village Hotel, but 36 years on the presentation party moved to Dromoland writes Joe Ó Muircheartaigh who spoke to winning captain Óisín Donnellan.

When Feakle were chasing the dream of winning the Canon Hamilton last October the Irish Examiner reeled in the years with a photograph and article that captured Val Donnellan in the flower of his hurling youth when he was one of the best stickmen in the county and well beyond.

The photo was from Feakle’s medal presentation in Smyth’s Village Hotel when Val was seated beside Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh, who was a guest of honour on the night and presented the medals to the class of 1988 that had brought home a first county senior title to the club since 1944.

Forty-four years was a long time and you can be sure that Feakle celebrated long into the night and as much as they have their latest triumph and rise to become the best in the county that comes with having the special canister presented by Canon Michael Hamilton way back in 1956 on the sideboard.

The photo summed up a lot, but it meant much more than just the captain and celebrity guest being…

