McCarthy’s pilgrimage to Nazaré

Lahinch surfer and founder of the Lahinch Surf School, John McCarthy, has just returned from Nazaré in Portugal where he successfully surfed the biggest wave in the world.

McCarthy, who turns 50 next January and has been running the Lahinch Surf School for 20 years, recorded his trip to Portugal as part of his Cliffs of Hope series of videos.

This video series mixes some of McCarthy’s adventures in surfing with spiritual messages about his belief in the healing qualities of God.

