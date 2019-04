THE body of a man has been recovered from the Shannon Estuary.

The body was found while a search was being carried out for a Sixmilebridge man on Friday morning. The search was launched when John O’Gorman, who was last seen on Wednesday evening, failed to return home.

Two fishermen found the body about 8km south-west of Shannon Airport.

The body was removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem.