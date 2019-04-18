Home » Sports » Banner Blow As Sexton Plans US Trip
Keelan Sexton of Clare in action against Kevin Crowley of Cork during their National Football League game at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.

Clare’s footballers are set to be without the services of one of their key men this summer.

Kilmurry Ibrickane clubman Keelan Sexton is set to head to Boston at the end of May, and won’t play any part in Clare’s Munster or All Ireland campaigns.

It’s understood he plans to return in August, meaning he will be involved in the 2019 Clare SFC with the Bricks.

The UL Sigerson captain signed off his 2019 intercounty duties with a late goal against Tipperary in Semple Stadium to help Clare retain their status in Division Two of the National League.

Clare’s first championship outing comes on May 11th when they host Waterford in Cusack Park, with a home semi-final against Kerry the prize on offer.

