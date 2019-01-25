Man dies following Cooraclare farming accident

A 68 year old man died following a farming accident in Cooraclare on Thursday morning.

The man, who was from Cooraclare, has been named locally as Paddy Clohessy. The accident occurred while loading cattle.

He died at University Hospital Limerick. A post mortem is to be carried out today and the Health and Safety Authority has launched an investigation. The deceased man was helping out on a farm when the accident occurred.

In 2018, 15 people died in Ireland from farm related accidents. The figure in 2017 was 25.