Major Shannon jobs boost

Hundreds of new, well-paid jobs are set to be created in Shannon over the next few years following the announcement of a major expansion of operations at Irish medtech company, Aerogen.

The Galway based company have announced that it is to invest €300 million over the next decade, and in the process create 725 new jobs between its operations in Galway and Shannon.

The company says it is set to increase its global workforce to over 2,000, of which over 1,100 will be based in Ireland.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke (FG) was on site in Galway yesterday to preside over Aerogen’s growth announcement.

“The Government through Enterprise Ireland is targeting ambitious scaling of Irish multinationals that will help drive the Irish economy and our competitive advantage forward,” he said.

“Aerogen’s announcement today is evidence of that Irish multinational ambition in action, and we are delighted to support them on their patient-focused mission.”

Minister Burke said the announcement is “very welcome” and demonstrates the continued success of Irish companies’ performance in export markets.

“The government stands firm in our commitment to Irish companies competing and growing on a global scale,” he said.

With over 25 years of experience, 300 international patents and over 200 clinical papers, Aerogen technology has been used to treat over 25 million patients in emergency departments, adult and paediatric ICUs, general wards and ambulance services in 75 countries worldwide.

Aerogen’s drug delivery device is for the treatment of critical respiratory illnesses and other non-respiratory illnesses and is the leading manufacturer of high performance, single-use, respiratory nebulisers in the world.

The Aerogen Group is headquartered in Dangan, Galway and the new Irish jobs will be across research and development, manufacturing, science and engineering and located there and at its two manufacturing sites in Parkmore in Galway and in Shannon.

The company said it plans to build its emerging biopharmaceutics business with a major breakthrough in treating premature newborns with Infant Respiratory Stress Syndrome.

John Power, CEO and Founder of Aerogen described Enterprise Ireland as a superb partner, as the company reached the pivotal milestone of having treated its 25th millionth patient.

“We will continue to innovate across the respiratory journey for patients from our HQ here in Galway,” he said.

Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland said that ambitious companies like Aerogen embody Enterprise Ireland’s vision that Irish owned, globally focused companies will be the primary driver of our economy.

“Aerogen has the potential and ambition to achieve billions in revenue, joining the ranks of industry-leading Irish multinationals,” he said.