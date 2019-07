Lowry And Fleetwood Among The Early Starters For Opening Round Of Irish Open

Home favourite Shane Lowry is among the early starters for the opening round of the 2019 Irish Open in Lahinch.

The Clara man will get his bid for a second title underway at 8.40am on Thursday morning, alongside defending champion Russell Knox and Tommy Fleetwood. The trio will play together for the opening two rounds.

Graeme McDowell is out 10 minutes earlier and he will be alongside Martin Kaymer and Thorbjorn Olsesen.

