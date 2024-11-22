Library gets Hurdlestown papers

HISTORICAL papers concerning a Broadford Victorian house and estate were handed over to the Clare Local Studies section of the new €17 million de Valera Library in Ennis last week.

Hurdlestown House, which was built in 1871 on 74 acres of land including 24 acres of attractive native woodland was recently sold at auction for in excess of € 1,100,000.

The new owners have close ties with Broadford parish and have a huge interest in the history of and the potential of this historic property and its estate.

