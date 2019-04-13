LEADER Funding Boost For Two Banner Tourism Projects

Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Carey has welcomed the allocation of more than €40,000 in funding to two rural tourism projects from the latest round of approvals under the LEADER fund.

€29,400 will go towards website development and the provision of facilities for disabled people at Kilkee Golf Club and €11,500 to the Burren Ecotourism network for a destination marketing programme.

Deputy Carey said that the latest allocations brought total LEADER funding for Clare projects to more than €6.6 million as of April 7.

“This increase reflects a significant expansion of activity over the last 18 months since the introduction of a range of measures to make the programme work better for both potential applicants and for the LEADER Local Action Groups which deliver the programme on the ground.

“We want to see this momentum continue over the coming months and the funding for the approved projects drawn down as quickly as possible.

“LEADER funding represents an enormous opportunity for rural businesses and communities that are in need of investment and it’s great to see the programme continuing to grow and make a difference for rural Ireland over the coming years,” Deputy Carey added.