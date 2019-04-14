Newmarket Celtic To Contest Unique Clare Cup Final

The Clare Cup is guaranteed to be staying with Newmarket Celtic for 2019, but it remains to be seen which side of the club will earn the bragging rights.

It’s after the A and B sides both qualified for this year’s showpiece event, making it the first time the club will have both teams lining out on Clare soccer’s biggest day.

The A team were first to seal their progress after overcoming a dogged challenge from Avenue United as they secured a 1-0 win.

It came thanks to David Reidy’s goal early in the second-half, as his low ball from the right flank squirmed past Aidan Jordan on an evening that saw heavy rain fall throughout the contest.

The B side were rampant in dispatching the challenge of Shannon Olympic as they ran out 7-3 winners.

A brace from Ronan McCormack and one from Oisin Cavanagh were answered by Ray Quigley to see them lead 3-1 at the break.

Four goals in 20 minutes at the start of the second-half put the result beyond any doubt as Ciaran McCoy (2), Martin Mulqueen and Ronan McCauley all got in on the act.

Two late goals from Olympic made no difference to the result as the B side ensured an inter-club showdown in this year’s decider.