Home » Sports » Lahinch Basks In Sunshine On Opening Day Of Dubai Duty Free Irish Open
Matt Wallace plays the 2nd hole during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.

Lahinch Basks In Sunshine On Opening Day Of Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

July 4, 2019 414 Views

Suncream is the order of the day as the opening rounds of the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open get underway at Lahinch.

Huge crowds descended on the famous North Clare links from early morning, with the trio of Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and defending champion Russell Knox attracting the majority of those out on the course.

Other groups which proved popular with the crowd were Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer and Thorbjorn Olsen, while in the afternoon, there will a lot of attention on new Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington who plays alongside Ian Poulter and Tyrell Hatton.

Organisers are confident that the attendance for this year’s event will break the 100,000 barrier with the weekend rounds all but sold out at this stage while the grandstand tickets have been snapped up long before now.

Jon Rahm putting on the second green during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
The crowd watch Jon Rahm playing the 2nd hole during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Louis Oosthuizen on the 2nd green during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Matt Wallace plays the 2nd hole during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Jon Rahm playing the second hole during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Matt Wallace plays the 2nd hole during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
The crowd crossing the 17th during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Tommy Fleetwood tees off at the 18th during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Raphael Jacquelin tees off at the 6th during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Jon Rahm plays onto the 1st green during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
The crowd looks on as Jon Rahm plays the second hole during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Jon Rahm acknowledges the crowd at the 1st green during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood at the 17th green during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Tommy Fleetwood putting at the 17th green during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Russell Knox at the 17th green during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Shane Lowry arriving on the 17th green during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Shane Lowry’s second shot at the 17th closely misses the hole during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Martin Kaymer acknowledges applause for a putt on the 17th during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Thorbjorn Olesen reacts to a putt on the 17th during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Spectators enjoy the golf at the 14th during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
The Irish flag flies behind Ireland’s Shane Lowry on the 14th during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
England’s Tommy Fleetwood plays from a bunker on the 14th during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Ireland’s Shane Lowry on the 14th during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.

About Derrick Lynch

Avatar

Check Also

Rahm Takes Irish Open Pro-Am Victory At Lahinch Golf Club

Former Irish Open champion Jon Rahm led his team to victory in the Pro-Am ahead …

Copyright © 2017 · All Rights Reserved · The Clare Champion :)

error: Content is protected !!