Lahinch Basks In Sunshine On Opening Day Of Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Suncream is the order of the day as the opening rounds of the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open get underway at Lahinch.

Huge crowds descended on the famous North Clare links from early morning, with the trio of Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and defending champion Russell Knox attracting the majority of those out on the course.

Other groups which proved popular with the crowd were Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer and Thorbjorn Olsen, while in the afternoon, there will a lot of attention on new Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington who plays alongside Ian Poulter and Tyrell Hatton.

Organisers are confident that the attendance for this year’s event will break the 100,000 barrier with the weekend rounds all but sold out at this stage while the grandstand tickets have been snapped up long before now.