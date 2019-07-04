Remembering New Quay tragedy 50 years on

Last weekend there were poignant scenes in New Quay, North Clare, when relatives and friends gathered to remember the nine children and teenagers, who died in a drowning accident 50 years ago. See this week’s Clare Champion, for an interview with Kieran McInerney, who survived but who lost his brother Francis and his best friend Seamus Gaynor in the tragedy. Kieran spoke about his recollections of that awful day on June 29, 1969.

Pictured are some of the scenes from last weekend’s moving ceremony, while there are more in this week’s Clare Champion.