Home » Sports » GAA Abandon Handpass Rule
The senior and junior football semi-final draw has thrown up interesting pairings

GAA Abandon Handpass Rule

556 Views

The Central Council of the GAA has this afternoon (Saturday) voted against the retention of the three hand-pass rule for Gaelic football.

Under the trial rule for the pre-season competition, a maximum of three hand-passes were permitted before the ball had to be kicked.

The vote of 25-23 means the rule has now been scrapped, with the majority of inter-county managers and players having spoken out against its implementation.

The other trial rules will remain for the National League, with the advanced mark, forward-only sideline kicks, sin-bin and 21 metre kickout rules all staying in place.

They will not apply in the Championship however, with a further review to be held after the league with an eye towards bringing them to next years Congress.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

About Derrick Lynch

Check Also

Dillon Reflects On Time With Clare After Announcing Retirement

He might be retired from inter-county hurling, but Cian Dillon has lost none of the …

Copyright © 2017 · All Rights Reserved · The Clare Champion :)