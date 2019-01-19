GAA Abandon Handpass Rule

The Central Council of the GAA has this afternoon (Saturday) voted against the retention of the three hand-pass rule for Gaelic football.

Under the trial rule for the pre-season competition, a maximum of three hand-passes were permitted before the ball had to be kicked.

The vote of 25-23 means the rule has now been scrapped, with the majority of inter-county managers and players having spoken out against its implementation.

The other trial rules will remain for the National League, with the advanced mark, forward-only sideline kicks, sin-bin and 21 metre kickout rules all staying in place.

They will not apply in the Championship however, with a further review to be held after the league with an eye towards bringing them to next years Congress.

