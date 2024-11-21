Farmers in fear of roaming gangs

Groups of farmers in West and North Clare are banding together to confront gangs of men who are trespassing on their land and hunting hares illegally using lurcher dogs and infrared scanners.

General election candidate, Eddie Punch (II), hosted a meeting of 16 farmers in Clare last Friday and heard that landowners are regularly being threatened with injury and even death by gangs from outside the county.

These gangs travel to a number of areas along the Clare coast, trespass illegally on private property and set their hunting dogs on local populations of hares.

According to Clare Dog Warden Frankie Coote, these gangs video their dogs as they chase and kill the hares and thousands of euro is bet on which dog catches and kills a hare first.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE