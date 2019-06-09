Home » Sports » Dismal display from Clare

June 9, 2019 2,549 Views

CLARE  0-13   LIMERICK 1-28

LIMERICK were in a different league to Clare this afternoon as they annihilated Clare in a dismal display from the Banner in the Gaelic Grounds.

The Treaty comprehensively won both halves and won by 18 points to ensure that Clare will need a cricket score against Cork to advance to the All-Ireland series.

Limerick started by far the quicker and were six points to one up after ten minutes, with Aaron Gillane responsible for three of these Limerick points.

Clare were yielding very little dividends from open play and relied upon the whistle of James Owens and the still nerve of Peter Duggan for the bulk of their scores. Duggan was indeed Clare’s only scorer in the first half, with one from play and seven frees.

Both sides had goals chances with John Conlon denied by a brilliant Sean Finn Block from point blank while Duggan was expertly hooked by Declan Hannon to deny him a certain goal.

Aaron Gillane and Tom Morrissey remained a constant headache for the Banner and Clare trailed 0-15 to 0-7 at the break.

The second half was no better for Clare as they were simply blown away as Limerick completely took over and did not take the foot from Clare’s throat.

Peter Casey, Aaron Gillane and Peter Casey roasted Clare’s full-back line while Limerick chipped in with scores from all over the field.

Aaron Gillane’s goal on the hour mark added salt to the wounds. Clare battled on but nothing went their way.

It was a day to forget for the Banner in Limerick.

Clare: Donal Tuohy; Patrick O’Connor, David McInerney, Jack Browne, Cathal Malone, Conor Cleary, David Fitzgerald; Shane Golden, Colm Galvin; Peter Duggan, Tony Kelly, Podge Collins; Shane O’Donnell, John Conlon, Aron Shanagher.

Limerick: Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Mike Casey, Richie English; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Paddy O’Loughlin; Cian Lynch, William O’Donoghue; Gearoid Hegarty, Kyle Hayes, Tom Morrissey; Aaron Gillane, Graeme Mulcahy, Peter Casey.

Donal Moloney, Clare Joint Manager, before their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
The Clare team stand for together before their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
Peter Duggan of Clare in action against Declan Hannon of Limerick during their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
Nicky Quaid of Limerick in action against Peter Duggan of Clare during their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
Sean Finn of Limerick and John Conlon of Clare square up to each other during their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
John Conlon of Clare in action against Sean Finn and Mike Casey of Limerick during their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
Sean Finn of Limerick and John Conlon of Clare square up to each other during their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
Peter Duggan of Clare in action against William O’Donoghue of Limerick during their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
Donal Moloney, Clare Joint Manager, on the sideline during their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
John Conlon of Clare in action against Sean Finn of Limerick during their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
David Fitzgerald of Clare in action against Tom Morrissey of Limerick during their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
Graeme Mulcahy of Limerick in action against Tony Kelly of Clare during their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
Cathal Malone of Clare in action against Graeme Mulcahy of Limerick during their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
David Mc Inerney of Clare had a word with the referee during their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
Tony Kelly of Clare in action against Sean Finn of Limerick during their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
Tempers get raised during the Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
Diarmuid Ryan of Clare is treated for an injury in the second half during their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
Aaron Gillane of Limerick celebrates a goal during their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
David Mc Inerney of Clare in action against Graeme Mulcahy of Limerick during their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
Shane Dowling of Limerick in action against Patrick O Connor of Clare during their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
Cathal Malone of Clare in action against Tom Morrissey of Limerick during their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
The terrace of Clare fans is silent late on during their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
Donal Tuohy of Clare in action against Cian Lynch of Limerick during their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
Gerry O Connor, Clare Joint Manager and Donal Moloney, Clare Joint Manager following their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly
A clearly disappointed Tony Kelly of Clare following their Munster Senior Hurling Championship game at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photograph by John Kelly

