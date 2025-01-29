Dates released for Munster championship fixtures

CLARE will open their All Ireland defence with a rematch of last year’s final, as the Banner will take on Cork in Cusack Park on April 20, it has been announced today.

On the following Sunday, April 27, Clare will face Waterford in Walsh Park. Clare will host Tipperary on May 10, and the round robin phase will conclude with a trip to Limerick on May 25.

The Munster final is to be played on a Saturday, June 7, with a 6pm throw in time.

In football, Tipperary will play Waterford on April 5, with the winner facing Clare in the Munster semi final on April 19 in Cusack Park.

The Munster Senior Football Final will take place on Sunday May 4 at 1:45pm.