Council introduce 25% price hike at Cliffs of Moher Experience

Clare County Council has increased the standard price for visiting the Cliffs of Moher Experience by 25%, from €12 to €15.

The world famous tourist attraction is a major cash generator for the local authority, with Clare County Council recording revenue of €13.8 million from the facility in 2023, an increase on the €10.8 million it recorded in 2022.

As there is a public right of way to visit the Cliffs of Moher themselves, the entry to the Cliffs of Moher Visitors Experience entitles visitors to parking, access to the visitor centre, audio guides and access to the on-site theatre and other facilities.

The tourist facility is operated by Clare Tourism Development, a subsidiary company owned by Clare County Council.

While the local authority is increasing the cost of entry for its standard ticket for unbooked adults, it is decreasing the price of a number of other ticket options.

The local authority is also preparing to launch a free, hop-on, hop-off bus service later this year, which will allow visitors to access the Cliffs of Moher themselves for free.

A total of 1,495,069 people visited the Cliffs of Moher Visitors Experience in 2024, close to the record 1.6 million who visited in 2019, just before the outbreak of Covid 19.

“The Cliffs of Moher Visitors Experience implements visitor and capacity management practices to assist in the management and distribution of visitors to the attraction. 59% of visitors to the Cliffs of Moher Visitors Experience during 2024 arrived during the peak period of 11am to 4pm, while 29% arrived from 8am to 11am and 13% arrived from 4pm to 9pm,” said a spokesperson from Clare County Council.

“A dynamic pricing scheme featuring discounted pre-booking ticket prices has been introduced as part of ongoing efforts by Clare County Council to spread the visitors over the course of the day with the aim of enhancing the visitor experience, and achieving the goals of the North Clare Integrated Transport and Traffic Plan and the soon to be introduced Cliffs of Moher 2040 Strategy.

“The increase from €12 to €15 in the entry price applies to unbooked adult gate admissions only and is advertised on the website.

“The new pricing arrangement offers pre-booked adult entry prices of €8 during the morning and evening off-peak periods and €12 for the peak period. Pre-booked prices for students and seniors have been reduced by €1 to €6 for the off-peak periods and increased by €1 to €10 for the peak period.

“The County Clare Resident Annual Local Pass remains unchanged at €20 and includes year-round admission to the visitor attraction and discounts for on-site catering and retail.”

The local authority says that income generated from the Cliffs of Moher Visitors Experience will be used to fund the new pilot bus service as well as support the work of Clare County Council.

“Income generated at the Cliffs of Moher Visitors Experience is reported in Clare County Council’s annual budget and is used to cover Clare employment, maintenance and upkeep of the site, investment in attractions and the wider County Clare tourism promotion, including the introduction of a shuttle bus on a pilot basis providing free entry to the Cliffs site to users of the service in summer 2025,” said a spokesperson.

“A tender has been advertised for the operation of a free shuttle service between towns and villages and to and from the Cliffs of Moher Experience in the hinterland of North Clare on a pilot basis in 2025 from June to August.

“Users of the service can hop on and hop off between towns and villages and will receive free admission to the visitor attraction.

“The service will be funded by income generated at the Cliffs of Moher Experience and will be available to all to use, including the local community and tourists.

“The cost of adult entry to the Cliffs of Moher Experience remains more competitive than the majority of Ireland’s leading visitor attractions.”