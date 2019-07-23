Clubs Vote To Postpone Start Of Clare U21 Club Football Championships

No definitive date has been agreed for the commencement of the Clare U-21 football club championships.

A special meeting was held last week with the clubs involved and the majority voiced their opposition to starting the championship this weekend, which was the provisional date start date set out in the 2019 Master Fixtures.

This led to a county board meeting being called in order to vote on changing the Master Fixtures and all bar one of the votes on the evening were in favour of deferring the start date to the first available date.

Meanwhile the draws were made last Monday evening for this year’s U-21 football championship.

The only preliminary round tie in the U-21A championship sees Ennistymon taking on Kilmurry Ibrickane with the winners going on to face Kilrush/Killimer in the quarter-finals.

The other three quarter-final ties are St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield v St Breckan’s, Eire Óg v Cooraclare and Naomh Eoin/O’Curry’s/Kilkee going up against Kilmihil/Shannon Gaels.

The U-21B championship draw is:

Preliminary Round: 1: Clooney-Quin v Kildysart; 2: Banner v Corofin; 3: Parteen/Meelick v St Joseph’s Miltown.

Quarter-Finals: Lissycasey v Winner of 3; Winner of 1 v Clondegad; Wolfe Tones v Cratloe; Winner of 2 v Doonbeg.