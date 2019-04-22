Clare Ring The Changes For Munster MFC Showdown With Waterford

Clare minor football boss Dermot Coughlan has made eight changes to his side for Wednesday’s final Phase One clash with Waterford in the Munster Minor Championship.

Thomas Collins. Fionn Kelliher, Eoin Walshe, Fergal Guinnane, Stephen Casey, Keith Crowley, Liam Murphy and Thomas Meenahan all come into the side for the trip to Fraher Field.

Clare are already qualified for the Phase One final, with Waterford, Tipperary and Limerick all still in contention to join them in the decider.

That game is set to be played at a neutral venue on Tuesday May 7th.

Clare Minor Football Panel v Waterford

1.Thomas Collins T. O Coileain (Lissycasey)

2. Fionn Kelliher F. O Ceillachair (St Josephs Doora Barefield)

3. Micheal Garry M. Mag Fhearaigh (Cooraclare)

4.Ciaran McMahon C. Mac Mathúna (Ennistymon)

5. Eoin Walshe, E O Breathnach (The Banner)

6. Fergal Guinnane F O Coinneain (KIldysart)

7. Matthew Reidy M. Ó Riada (Shannon Gaels)

8. Eoin Rouine E. Ó Ruaín (Ennistymon)

9. Cillian McGroary C. MagRuairi (Corofin)

10. Stephen Casey. S O Cathasaigh (Clondegad)

11. Shane Meehan S. O Miachain (The Banner, Capt)

12. Keith Crowley C. O Crualoaich (Kilrush Shamrocks)

13. Eoin Talty E. O Taltaigh (St Josephs, Doora Barefield)

14. Liam Murphy L. O Murchu (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)

15. Thomas Meenaghan T. O Miainin (The Banner)

Subs:

16.Oisin O Loughlin O O Lochlainn (St Breckans)

17.Tadgh Lillis T O Laighleis (Doonbeg)

18. Jamie Stack. S DeStac (St Breckans)

19. Sean McNamara S MacConmara (Michael Cusacks)

20.Shane Browne S. de Brún (O’Currys)

21. Conor Hassett. C, O hAisi (Kildysart)

22. Darragh Whelan D O Faolain (Newmarket on Fergus)

23. Cathal Killeen C, O Cillin (Doonbeg)

24. Michael Comber. M O Ciaragain (Kilmurry Ibrickane)

Manager: Dermot Coughlan (Kilmurry Ibrickane)

Selectors: Mike Neylon (Éire Óg, Inis) Sean Haugh (O’Currys), Michael Griffin (Doonbeg), TJ Carey (Liscannor), Frank Kelly (Shannon Gaels), Jim Conlan (Clondegad). Physio: David Byrne

Extended Panel: Brendan Rouine (Ennistymon), Alan Killeen (St Josephs, Doora Barefield), Diarmuid Fahy (Ennistymon), Dara Nagle (St Josephs, Doora Barefield), Paddy Doherty (St Breckans).