Clare Name Team For Munster MFC Phase One Final

Clare manager Dermot Coughlan has named his starting 15 for Wednesday night’s Munster Minor Football Phase One Final against Tipperary.

Captain Shane Meehan, Cillian McGroary and Fionn Kelliher have all recovered from knocks sustained in the loss to Waterford in the final round and take their place on the starting team. Matthew Reidy is named on the extended panel after suffering a facial injury on that evening.

The teams shows just one change from the last time these two sides met, with Kelliher replacing Reidy in the half back line.

Clare were comfortable winners on that night, with a full report available here

The winners of Wednesday night’s game will go forward to the next phase where Cork and Kerry await.

The Clare team is as follows:

1.Oisin O’Loughlin O. Ó Lochlain (St. Breckans)

2.Tadgh Lillis, T. Ó Laighléis (Doonbeg)

3. Micheal Garry M. Mag Fhearaigh (Cooraclare)

4.Ciaran McMahon C. Mac Mathúna (Ennistymon)

5. Cillain McGroary C. Mag Ruairí (Corofin)

6. Alan Killeen A. Ó Cillin (St. Josephs Doora Barefield)

7. Fionn Kelliher, F. Ceillachair (St Josephs Doora Barefield)

8. Eoin Rouine E. Ó Ruaín (Ennistymon)

9. Brendan Rouine B. Ó Ruaín (Ennistymon)

10. Conor Hassett C O hAisi (Kildysart))

11. Diarmuid Fahy D. Ó Fathaigh (Ennistymon)

12. Dara Nagle D. de Nógla (St.Josephs Doora Barefield)

13. Eoin Talty E. O Taltaigh (St Josephs, Doora Barefield)

14.Shane Meehan S. Ó Miacháin (The Banner – Captain)

15. Jamie Stack S. Stac (St. Breckans)

Subs:

16.Thomas Collins T. Ó Coileáin (Lissycasey)

17.Shane Browne S. DeBrun (O Curry’s)

18. Liam Murphy L O Murchu (Wolfe Tone na Sionna)

19. Tomas Meenaghan T. Mianain (The Banner)

20. Sean McNamara S MacConmara (Michael Cusacks)

21. Keith Crowley C. Crualaoich (Kilrush Shamrocks)

22. Eoin Walshe E Breathnach (The Banner)

23. Cathal Killeen C. O Cilin (Doonbeg)

24. Stephen Casey S. O Cathasaigh (Clondegad)

Extended Panel: Michael Comber (Kilmurry Ibrickane), Fergal Guinnane (Kildysart), Darragh Whelan (Newmarket On Fergus), Matthew Reidy (Shannon Gaels), Paddy Doherty (St Breckans)