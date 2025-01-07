Clare motorists advised to bring a shovel, first aid kit and food before venturing out on frozen roads

With extreme low temperatures persisting and hazardous conditions such as frost, ice, fog and lying snow affecting roads in Clare, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has called for all road users to remain vigilant and exercise caution.

The RSA says that even treated surfaces can remain dangerous, particularly as the effectiveness of sanding and gritting is being hampered by rain and sleet showers.

Road users are asked to treat every road as treacherous in the context of widespread black ice, make only essential journeys, take it slowly and allow extra time for travel to reduce risks for all and to relieve the pressure on the emergency services.

The RSA suggests that motorists should remove accumulations of snow and ice from the vehicle before setting out on a journey.

In prolonged icy or snowy driving conditions, the RSA advisable motorists to bring a high visibility vest, a tow rope, spare bulbs, spare fuel, a shovel, appropriate footwear, a hazard warning triangle, a spare wheel, de-icing equipment, a first aid kit, a working torch, a car blanket, additional clothing, some food and water.