Clare LGFA Looking Forward To Making Cusack Park Appearance

Clare will look to reach the Munster Intermediate Ladies Football final this weekend when they take on Limerick in Cusack Park on Saturday evening.

The game will serve as a curtain raiser to the men’s showdown with Kerry in what will be a unique double header in the home of Clare GAA.

Clare come into the game off the back of a 2-15 to 2-11 loss against Tipperary last weekend, with the Premier awaiting in the decider once more if Clare come through against the Shannonsiders.

Niamh O’Dea and captain Laurie Ryan missed out on the trip to Tipperary town, but O’Dea is expected to be available for Saturday’s game. It is understood Ryan may miss out as she continues to recover from a concussion issue.

Clare management will be hoping the return of O’Dea will add to an already potent forward line, with the inside trio of Catriona Callinan, Grainne Nolan and Fidelma Marrinan contributing 1-10 between them last time out.

Clare selector Enda O’Halloran feels having the game in Cusack Park will be a huge boost to all involved.

“We are all looking forward to playing in there and it is a big opportunity for the girls in particular because they don’t get in there as much as they should. It is a great weekend for the GAA in general with the lads on after us and then the hurlers to come on Sunday. It would be great if we get a good crowd in to support us and hopefully get the weekend off to a good start” said the Kilmihil man.

It was a positive league campaign for Clare with Division Two status retained while their bid to reach the semi-finals was only dashed on the last day. O’Halloran is confident they will have taken a step forward from that campaign.

“Hopefully we will have come on now from last Saturday because that was all about blowing the cobwebs off after the league. We have watched that game back and there are plenty things we know we need to work on so hopefully we will have them right for Saturday evening. We are hoping to get over the line and we want to get to the Munster final. I am sure Limerick are in the same boat but we are confident that our girls can put in the performance that will see us over the line” he noted.