Clare Just Fall Short In Munster MHC Final

A dominant second-half display from Limerick saw them overcome Clare in the Munster MHC Final by 1-17 to 1-11.

It had been a strong start from Clare with Tony Butler and Shane Meehan landing good scores inside the opening three minutes to put the Banner 0-2 to 0-0 clear.

The impressive Cathal O’Neill was central to the Limerick challenge and he got the first of his six first half points before Aidan O’Connor levelled the tie moments later.

Two frees from Meehan & Cian Galvin restored Clare’s two point advantage, and a brilliant score from Diarmaid Cahill extended the lead to three.

Clare’s puckout was under real pressure and Limerick took full advantage to reel off four unanswered scores through O’Neill to move into the lead for the first time in the contest.

Killian O’Connor and Patrick O’Donovan swapped scores while a fine effort from Cormac Murphy levelled the game at 0-7 each with half-time looming.

The home side at the LIT Gaelic Grounds finished the first half the stronger with Adam English and O’Neill splitting the posts to see them 0-9 to 0-7 up at the break.

The first two scores of the second period came to Limerick as they moved 0-11 to 0-7 clear but Clare captain Cian Galvin narrowed the deficit with a long range free.

The drama arrived when Shane Meehan arrowed a bullet to the top corner of the Limerick net, but it was answered straight away when Patrick O’Donovan fired home.

Adam O’Connor and Patrick Reale moved Limerick further clear, with Hegarty replying with his first score of the game.

Another O’Neill free kept Limerick six clear with less than five minutes to play, with Hegarty responding to keep Clare in touch.

Clare needed a second goal to try and rescue the game but it never came as Limerick clinched the provincial crown.

Clare now enter the quarter final round robin series with Kilkenny and Galway, with two teams to come through to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Clare: Aaron Shanahan; Storm Devanney, Adam Hogan, Oisin O’Donnell; Jarlath Collins, Cian Galvin (c), Tony Butler; Colm O’Meara, Cormac Murphy; Killian O’Connor, Oisin Clune, Dylan Downes; Shane Meehan, Conner Hegarty, Diarmaid Cahill.

Subs: Sean Ronan for Cahill, Keith Smyth for Murphy,

Scorers: Shane Meehan (1-2, 1f), Conner Hegarty (0-2), Cian Galvin (0-2, 2f), Killian O’Connor, Tony Butler, Diarmaid Cahill, Keith Smyth and Cormac Murphy (0-1 each).