Clare Haven founder to lead St Patrick’s Day parade in Ennis

THE founder of Clare Haven, Mary Fitzgerald, has been chosen to lead this year’s Ennis St Patrick’s Day parade.

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of the Clare county capital on Sunday, March 17 for the 2019 Ennis St Patrick’s Day Parade.

Clare County Council is once again seeking to make the Ennis parade a countywide affair with artistic, cultural and sporting groups together with schools, scouts and a range of community groups from all over Clare taking part. Application forms are available on the Clare County Council website.

In excess of 10,000 people lined the streets of town during last year’s parade, which featured 40 groups representing the many aspects of life in Ennis and County Clare.

This year there will be prizes awarded for the entrants that provide the “Most Musical & Colourful Spectacle”. The parade commences at 11am from Clare County Council’s headquarters at Áras Contae an Chláir before proceeding via New Road, Newbridge Road, Club Bridge, Abbey Street, O’Connell Square, O’Connell Street, with participants finishing in the grounds of the Holy Family School, Station Road.

The reviewing stand for 2019 is at The Height, O Connell Square, Ennis.

Two designated viewing areas are being made available again this year to enhance the spectators’ experience. There will be a large designated viewing area along Newbridge road between Club Bridge and Steele’s Terrace. This viewing area will afford views of the parade and participants with the river and Club Bridge in the background. The location is in close proximity to the stage at Steele’s Terrace where live traditional music will be performed from around 10am. The designated disabled parking area is located at Ennis Courthouse, Lifford Road.

A designated disabled viewing area also will be established in O’Connell Square for disabled spectators for the duration of the parade. Spaces will be limited so spectators wishing to avail of this facility should arrive early. Disabled parking will be available nearby in the Council’s car park at Friars Walk, Ennis.

Special traffic management arrangements will be in place from 8am. Diversions will be in place and pedestrian access will be available. The roads being closed on a rolling basis include Steele’s Terrace / Newbridge Rd (from Kelly’s Corner roundabout to the Club Bridge), New Road from its junction with Tulla Road to Newbridge Road, College Road (local access only), Mill Road in an easterly direction from the Maid of Erin Roundabout to its junction with Bindon Street, Harmony Row, Abbey Street, Francis Street from Francis Street Car Park to Abbey Street, O’Connell Square, O’Connell Street, Upper O’Connell Street, Old Barrack Street and Station Road from its junction with O’Connell Street to its junction with Friar’s Walk.

Mayor of Ennis, Councillor Clare Colleran Molloy, will lead the parade alongside Mary Fitzgerald who is this year’s grand marshall in acknowledgement of her work with Clare Haven, Women’s Refuge. The mayor and grand marshall will lead the parade in a horse drawn carriage through the town of Ennis.

“The parade offers an opportunity to the people of Ennis and Clare to celebrate our national holiday and I look forward to joining the celebrations on the day,” said Councillor Clare Colleran Molloy.