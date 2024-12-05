Change sweeps through Clare’s LGFA top table at convention

It was more the gusts of change rather than any wind that swept through Clare Ladies Football’s top table that will be completely transformed for 2025. Having looked to step back from the role of Chairperson twelve months earlier, Sean Lenihan finally got his wish at Tuesday’s Annual Convention in Hotel Woodstock when moving aside from the helm of Clare Ladies Football following a four year term.

His replacement is his fellow St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield club-mate Theresa Roseingrave, who served under Lenihan as assistant PRO in 2023. The sole candidate out of four nominees to stand for the prestigious role, Roseingrave became only the sixth female chairperson in the county’s history that last year celebrated its 40th anniversary.

The new chairperson will be greatly aided by the vast experience of Kilmihil’s Monica Callinan who returned to the position of county secretary, having previously served a five year stint in the position from 2018-22. With first Raymond O’Mahoney and laterally Frank Culleton taking up…